‘There is a limit to our patience’: DMDK’s Premalatha warns ally AIADMK

The DMDK treasurer stated that her party could contest from all 234 constituencies if it wished to do so.

The DMDK, on Sunday, took yet another aggressive stance against its own ally, the AIADMK, ahead of the Assembly election. Expressing impatience, the DMDK questioned why the ruling party was yet to begin seat sharing talks despite there being only around three months for the elections.

"It is not a big deal for the DMDK to contest in all 234 constituencies. If Captain (party founder Vijayakant) wants he can say that the party leaders in charge of the 234 constituencies can take contest in the elections for DMK," she said. "We are however being patient and respecting the alliance dharma. I am duty bound to say though that there is a limit to our patience," she adds.

Premalatha, who is Vijayakant's wife and treasurer of the DMDK has been locking horns with the AIADMK over the last few weeks over their lack of communication regarding alliance talks. The fact that they have met PMK leaders multiple times in this duration has caused the DMDK to become more vocal about their displeasure.

Last month Premalatha had demanded that the DMDK be allotted 41 seats in its alliance with the AIADMK as this was the same allotment that the party received in 2011 in its alliance with the ruling party.

In addition to this, the DMDK treasurer had stoked controversy when she claimed 'support' for ousted AIADMK leader Sasikala but later clarified that she only meant that she returns with good health and expressed solidarity as a woman.

The AIADMK and BJP have repeatedly made it clear over the last month that their alliance will continue. The PMK meanwhile has constantly been communicating with the government in connection with the 20% quota they are demanding for the Vanniyar community. The DMDK alone has alleged repeatedly that talks regarding seat sharing have not even been initiated by the ruling party