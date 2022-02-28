Theatres, hotels, bars can now function with 100% occupancy in Kerala

The move comes after the number of COVID-19 cases have declined in the state.

news COVID-19

Lifting further COVID-19 restrictions in the state, Kerala government has decided to allow 100% occupancy in theatres. The move comes after the number of COVID-19 cases have declined in the state. In an order on Sunday, February 27, the government has allowed bars, hotels, clubs, restaurants and eateries in the state to also function with full occupancy. The order stated that government and semi-governmental offices can hold meetings or training offline, if required.

The restrictions at the district-level, which were put on the basis of the number of people hospitalised, are also lifted. The government had authorised the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) to divide the districts into three groups - A, B and C - based on the number of people admitted to hospitals and imposed restrictions accordingly.

As the cases showed a dip, the state administration opened schools, colleges and creches. Further, the government, on February 16, had decided to revoke the work from home-related relaxations or concessions granted to certain categories of employees in the government and private establishments.

On Sunday, Kerala recorded 2,524 fresh COVID-19 infections and 62 deaths. Of the deaths, three were reported in the last 24 hours, 13 were those which occurred in the last few days but were not recorded due to late receipt of documents and 46 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Union government and the directions of the Supreme Court, a government release said.

As many as 5,499 people have been reported to recover from the virus since Saturday and 34,680 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. Among the 14 districts in the state, Ernakulam has recorded the highest with 393 cases, followed by Thiruvananthapuram 356 and Kottayam 241, the release said.

Of the new cases, 22 were health workers, eight were from outside the State and 2,387 were infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 107, the release said. There are currently 1,05,780 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 1,03,592 are in home or institutional quarantine and 2,188 in hospitals, the release said.