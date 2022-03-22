Tharoor declines CPI(M) invite to seminar after AICC refuses permission

Congress' Kerala state chief K Sudhakaran had said that party leaders would not be allowed to attend the seminar, and would face action if they went.

Soon after Congress president Sonia Gandhi's intervention, party leader Shashi Tharoor on Monday, March 21, declined the invitation of the CPI(M) to attend its national seminar to be held next month. In a statement, the Thiruvananthapuram MP said: "I regret that some preferred the unseemly public airing of internal differences, thereby creating a needless controversy in a matter in which AICC's view was binding. I hope wisdom will prevail in future."

Justifying his openness to attend the seminar, Tharoor said the topic for the seminar "does not involve any matter of sensitivity in Kerala but was on 'Centre-state relations', where there is no real difference of opinion between our parties". However, after a meeting with Sonia Gandhi, he said, the MP declined the CPI(M)â€™s invitation.

Tharoor also highlighted that a month ago, a similar invitation was extended for a seminar on the sidelines of the CPI(M) state party conference. "On that occasion also, I consulted the AICC President and a suitable decision was taken without any media controversy," he said. The CPI(M) had extended an invitation to Tharoor and former Union minister KV Thomas to attend the seminar. However, state Congress chief K Sudhakaran later told them not to attend it. "No way, they cannot attend the seminar because our cadres will not like it and it has been told to them," Sudhakaran said.

K Sudhakaran had said that the state party has issued a ban on party leaders participating in the national seminar to be organised by the CPI(M) as part of its national conference at Kannur and if anyone violates the bar, they would have to face party action.

The CPI(M)'s 23rd party Congress will be held at the red fort of Kannur from April 6 to April 10, and the national seminar will be held during it.

