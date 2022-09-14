‘Thanthai Periyar’ eatery vandalised in Coimbatore, six Hindu Munnani workers arrested

Hindu Munnani cadres allegedly vandalised a restaurant that is named after “Thanthai Periyar'', a father of the Dravidian movement, in Coimbatore on Tuesday, September 13.

A restaurant named after “Tnthai Periyar”, one of the fathers of the Dravidian movement, was vandalised allegedly by Hindu Munnani cadres in Coimbatore on Tuesday, September 13. Karamadai resident Prabhakaran inaugurated his own eatery named after Thanthai Periyar on Nalroad at Kannarpalayam in Coimbatore. He was busy giving the final touches to his restaurant with his employees.

Workers of the Hindu Munnani, a right-wing Hindu nationalist organisation, who came to know about his eatery, reached the place and opposed the opening of the restaurant. They asked Prabhakaran how a "Hindu fortress" like Coimbatore could have a restaurant named after Periyar and also asked why he is running an eatery named after Periyar. Hindu Munnani cadres, who were involved in a tussle with eatery employees, later allegedly vandalised the restaurant and beat up the employees.

Hindu Munnani cadres also allegedly used abusive language towards Prabhkaran, and beat up 21-year-old Arun, a college student who was working inside the eatery. He was badly injured in the attack by the Hindu Munnadi cadres, who fled from the spot. Later, Arun was sent to a private hospital in Karamadai, where he is under treatment and reportedly has 36 stitches on his body.

Restaurant owner Prabhakaran lodged a complaint against the attackers at Karamadai police station. Police have arrested six Hindu Munnani cadres viz. Ravibharathy, Saravanakumar, Sunil, Vijayakumar, Prabhakaran and Prabhu. The six accused have been booked under IPC sections 146 (rioting), 447 (punishment for criminal trespass), 294(b) ( sings, recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and under sections 3 and 4 of Tamil Nadu Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act (TNOPPD), 1959. Investigation is underway.