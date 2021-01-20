‘Thanks for wonderful 2 years’: Harbhajan Singh’s contract with CSK ends

The bowler did not play in the 13th edition of IPL in UAE in 2020.

news Cricket

Veteran Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, on Wednesday, said his contract with Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has ended, concluding his "wonderful" two-year stint with the side.The 40-year-old spinner revealed this ahead of next month's IPL auction and hours before the list of retained players for the upcoming edition is announced.

"As my contract comes to an end with @ChennaiIPL, playing for this team was a great experience..beautiful memories made & some great friends which I will remember fondly for years to come..Thank you @ChennaiIPL, management, staff and fans for a wonderful 2years.. All the best," Harbhajan tweeted. It is unclear if he is going to be picked by any other franchise for the upcoming season.

He was part of the CSK team that won the Indian Premier League title in 2018, coming back after a two-year suspension.

Harbhajan was one of the two CSK players, along with Suresh Raina, who chose to skip the 13th edition of the IPL in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) last year, held in a bio-secure bubble amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Raina, though, had to rush home after a tragedy in the family.

In the 2019 season, Harbhajan picked up 16 wickets from 11 games at an average of 19.5. In 160 IPL matches, Harbhajan has 150 wickets at an average of 26.44 and an economy rate of 7.05.

In the international arena, he has to his credit 417 Test wickets, 269 ODI scalps and 25 dismissals in T20Is. Harbhajan last played for India during the T20 World Cup in 2016 and has featured in 103 Tests, 236 ODIs and 28 T20Is.

The list of retained players in IPL franchises will be announced at 6 pm on Wednesday. The IPL trading window for the franchises closes on February 4.