‘Thala’ Ajith is not joining social media: Actor’s legal team debunks rumours

Ajith’s legal team also stated that strict action would be taken against the individual responsible for starting the rumour via a forged letter.

Dear ‘Thala’ Ajith fans, the Kollywood actor is not joining social media as purported by a letter that surfaced on various platforms on Friday. Putting an end to all speculations, Ajith’s legal team has come out with a statement, clarifying that the letter, which was in the actor’s name, is fake.

“It has come to our notice that there is a letter dated March 6, 2020 purportedly written by Ajith, which has been posted on social media stating that he has decided to re-join social media and would have an official account. It is shocking to note that the said letter has been printed on a fake letterhead with our client’s name and bears his forged signature,” reads the statement.

Legal Notice from actor Ajiths legal counsel clarifying that the actor does not have any social media account nor does he intend to join any social media platform #actorajith #AjithKumar pic.twitter.com/aGhm3TZkSS March 7, 2020

They further stated that the information presented in the letter is wrong and had not been given by Ajith Kumar.

“Our client has issued a public notice in the past and has on repeated occasions maintained that he does not have any social media accounts and that he does not have or support any official fan page on any stream of social media,” said the statement.

This statement has been issued after speculations were rife that the actor would be joining social media. The news came as a surprise to many who have known the actor to prefer being out of the public eye.

The actor’s legal team has also stated that official action would be taken against the person who had forged the letter, its contents and Ajith’s signature.

This in not the first time that the actor has stated that he would not join social media or endorse any fan clubs. In 2017, he had distanced himself from people pretending to speak on his behalf. A press statement had said, "There are a few unauthorized self-proclaimed individuals, groups and associations, passing off their personal views and opinions on social and political issues under the guise and likeness of our client, through the unauthorised use of our client's name and image." The actor had then tendered an apology if anyone had been hurt by comments made by such people.

Ajith is currently busy with his upcoming film Valimai, which is his second collaboration with producer Boney Kapoor. He was recently injured on the sets of the film while shooting a bike sequence. Several fans took to Twitter to express their concerns and the hashtag #GetWellSoonThala soon began trending. He has reportedly recovered from his injuries and will be shooting the last portion of the film in Hyderabad soon.

Valimai is scheduled to hit the screens later this year in time for Deepavali.