Tension on Vijayawada-Hyderabad highway during MRPS protest for categorisation of SCs

Holding flags and raising slogans, dozens of protesters of the Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS) blocked the highway at Thotacharla near Vijayawada.

news Protest

Tension prevailed on the Vijayawada-Hyderabad highway on Monday, February 13, as members of the Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS) held a protest over the demand for the categorisation of Scheduled Castes (SCs). A policeman was reportedly injured in stone pelting. MRPS workers had gathered on the Vijayawada-Hyderabad highway for a road blockade called by the organisation to demand that the Bill for the categorisation of SCs be tabled in Parliament.

Holding flags and raising slogans, dozens of protesters blocked the highway at Thotacharla near Vijayawada in NTR district. Police took action to remove the protesters. As tension mounted, some protesters pelted stones, and a constable was reportedly injured. He sustained head injuries and was rushed to Nandigama government hospital, according to IANS.

Police detained several protesters and shifted them to the police station. Police personnel also entered houses in the villages to arrest those allegedly involved in stone pelting. This led to protests by the residents. Speaking about the incident, Vijayawada Commissioner of Police Kanti Rana Tata said: “Around 10 to 15 MRPS activists congregated near the highway in the NTR district on Monday. They tried to step onto the highway when the police stopped them. Resisting it, the activists protested and one of them pelted a stone at the police which hurt one constable. All the activists have been detained.”

Meanwhile, in Hyderabad, MRPS founder and president Manda Krishna Madiga was placed under house arrest. Police did not allow him to leave his residence in the Amberpet area in the city to prevent him from leading the protest on the highway. MRPS has long been demanding that the Union government introduce a Bill in the Parliament for the categorisation of SCs into A, B, C and D groups. It is also urging the governments of both the Telugu states to exert pressure on the Union government.

Read: Madiga Dandora: A force no political party can ignore or control

Also read: The struggle for sub-categorisation of SCs in Telugu states