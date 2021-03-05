Tension at Telangana's Mallannasagar project as cops stop BJP MLA's meeting

Locals alleged that authorities were taking up bund construction works in the night, despite lapses in distributing compensation.

news Controversy

High tension prevailed near Etigadda Kistapur in Telangana as BJP leaders led by Dubbaka MLA Raghunandan Rao were prevented from entering into the village where Mallannasagar irrigation project works are underway. The BJP called for a solidarity tour to the village as the locals alleged that authorities were taking up bund construction works in the night, despite lapses in distributing compensation.

The locals and the BJP alleged that revenue authorities, with the help of the police, had dug up the roads that led to the village in order to prevent any obstruction.The MLAâ€™s convoy was stopped near Thoguta on the road that leads to Etigadda Kishtapur village, where a brief confrontation took place between police and BJP activists.

While police cited law and order as the reason to prevent his entry, the MLA said that his right to visit a village in his own constituency was being clamped by the police.

BJP MLA Raghunandan claimed that his appeals to district authorities to sort out the pending compensation issues were not heeded. Speaking to the media after being taken into preventive custody, the legislator said, "The revenue authorities are taking up bund construction works in the night, though they have not given compensation and rehabilitation to all the affected farmers and residents.

They are taking the police support to do the same. The authorities neither consulted the people affected, nor me, being an elected MLA."

He further added, "I kept asking for the records that show the cleared compensation and rehabilitation packages, but they're (officials) not showing. I came to visit the village as the locals have urged me, but I'm being prevented."

The MLA also warned the ruling TRS government against going ahead with the construction without addressing the concerns and complaints raised by residents who are affected by the project. Raghunandan stated that he would meet all the farmers and residents from the affected villagers in one or two days.

He asserted that the BJP would not let the government complete the work without disbursing compensation.

Mallannasagar is one of the prioritised irrigation projects of the state government that has also been contentious. When the project was initially announced, large-scale protests broke out in eight of the 14 villages that would be submerged by the project coming up. Several locals had pointed out that the ruling TRS was acquiring their land under a Government Order (GO) issued by the state and not under the Land Acquisition Act of 2013.

Over 20,000 acres of land was finally acquired from over 14 villages in which at least six fall under Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Raoâ€™s constituency of Gajwel.