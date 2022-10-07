Tension in Karnataka’s Bidar after mob breaks into madrasa and performs puja, 9 booked

Condemning the incident, several Muslim organisations from Bidar held protests, demanding the arrest of the accused.

news Religion

Tension prevailed in Karnataka’s Bidar district on Thursday, October 6 after a mob participating in a procession for Dasara broke into a heritage madrasa. They shouted slogans and also performed a puja. According to a report by NDTV, police have booked nine people in connection with the incident but no arrests have been made yet. Muslim organisations have warned of protests if no arrests are made by Friday.

After visuals of the crowd performing puja inside the madrasa went viral, members of the Muslim community conducted a protest outside the local police station demanding action against the accused. Additional Superintendent of Police, Mahesh Meghannavar told media that nine persons were booked on charges of trespassing into the heritage structure illegally.

Condemning the incident, several Muslim organisations from Bidar held protests, demanding the arrest of the accused. They further warned that a huge protest will be held after Friday prayers if the accused are not arrested.

Asaduddin Owaisi, the chief of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, hit out at the Basavaraj Bommai government over the incident and accused the BJP of promoting such activity to "demean Muslims”.

Visuals from historic Mahmud Gawan masjid & madrasa, Bidar, #Karnataka (5th October). Extremists broke the gate lock & attempted to desecrate. @bidar_police @BSBommai how can you allow this to happen? BJP is promoting such activity only to demean Muslims pic.twitter.com/WDw1Gd1b93 — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) October 6, 2022

The Mahmud Gawan madrasa in Bidar is a heritage structure, which comes under the Archaeological Survey of India. Built in the 1460s, the ancient structure reflects the regional style of Indo-Islamic architecture and also comes under the list of monuments of national importance.

In August, the Karnataka High Court had allowed the installation of a Ganesha pandal at Hubballi’s Eidgah Maidan. A bench of Justice Ashok S Kinagi held that that there is no title dispute over the Hubballi ground and stated that the Supreme Court’s verdict disallowing Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at the Bengaluru Eidgah maidan won’t be applicable in this case.