Tension in Hyderabad as BJP meeting disrupted, AIMIM leader booked

The BJP leaders alleged that instead of providing protection to them, the Kalapathar police personnel misbehaved with them and detained them.

Tension prevailed in Hyderabad’s Kalapathar on February 16, Thursday evening, when the local AIMIM corporator, Qadar, along with his followers disrupted the ‘Praja Ghosa- BJP Bharosa’ meeting held by the BJP. The BJP leaders alleged that instead of providing protection to them, the Kalapathar police personnel misbehaved with them and detained them.

Protesting the police action, the BJP leaders staged a dharna inside the Kalapathar police station.

Following the incident, the Assistant Commissioner of Police P Sai Chaitanya said that they will initiate disciplinary action against the police officers who misbehaved with the BJP leaders and also take action against those who failed to intervene. He said that a case has been registered against the AIMIM corporator.

#AIMIM Corporator Qadar abuses, threatens & allegedly tried to attack #BJP followers in #Hyderabad’s Old City at a coroner meeting. Circle Inspector leaving Corporator Scott free takes locals to PS. Corporator booked, Higher Police officials assured action on Circle Inspector. pic.twitter.com/Jad6FBIzkz February 16, 2023

“We have filed an FIR following the complaint from the BJP leader, who is from the Scheduled Caste community. She alleged that she was verbally abused. We are verifying the details and inquiring about it,” said Shaik Jahangir, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Falaknuma Division. The ACP said that the situation was brought under control.

The AIMIM supporters who objected to the programme claimed that the BJP leaders brought in non-local residents to the event. They claimed that the programme was aimed at disturbing the peace in the area by instigating a fight between Hindus and Muslims.

Praja Ghosa- BJP Bharosa is the BJP’s election campaign. As part of the campaign, Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay has been touring various districts in the state.