Tension in AP Minister’s village after gamblers attack police following raid

The incident occurred in Minister Gummanuru Jayaram’s native village, with allegations surfacing that those who attacked the police were his followers.

Tension prevailed in Andhra’s Kurnool district on Thursday, after police raided gambling activities in the Gummanur village of Chippagiri mandal. Those involved in the card games and gambling activities allegedly responded violently by attacking the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) policemen. With reports suggesting that these men were relatives or followers of state Minister of Labour and Employment Gummanuru Jayaram, the Minister has issued a statement saying he was not associated with any such activities in his native village.

ASP (Additional Superintendent of Police) Special Enforcement Bureau of Kurnool, Gowthami Sali, reached the village as the situation escalated. Gowthami Sali told reporters that a few men in the village had obstructed SEB officials from entering the village, and had even attacked their vehicles, breaking the windows. “We received information that there was gambling activity in Gummanur, and that liquor was being smuggled in from Karnataka and being sold here. Based on that information, initially three teams were sent in the afternoon. As the three teams were entering the village, a few people obstructed them saying they cannot enter the village, and broke their vehicle windows,” she said.

According to Deccan Chronicle, the SEB has seized more than Rs 5 lakh in cash, apart from 35 cars, 38 mobile phones and 6 bikes. Cases have been booked against the gamblers and organisers of these activities.

On Thursday, Minister Gummanuru Jayaram, MLA from Alur constituency of Kurnool district, issued a statement saying, “I will not support such actions under any circumstances. My brothers and I live in Alur itself. Gummanur is our native village. But my family lives in Alur. We will not tolerate any disturbances to peacekeeping. I have instructed the police to not spare anyone who is at fault, and to take legal action against them. The police are acting strictly in this regard and are performing their duties honestly.”

Watch: ASP Gowtham Sali talks to media about the incident