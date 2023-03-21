Tension in Andhra as anganwadi workers protest demanding better pay, many detained

Videos surfaced on social media, which showed women falling unconscious on the roads as the police attempted to take them into custody.

Thousands of Anganwadi workers participated in the ‘Chalo Vijayawada rally’ in Andhra Pradesh on Monday, March 20 and many were detained at various police stations in Vijayawada demanding better pay and working conditions. Videos surfaced on social media showing women falling unconscious on the roads as the altercation with the police grew tense when the officers attempted to take them into custody. An Anganwadi teacher also suffered a heart attack and was immediately taken to Government General Hospital.

Anganwadi employees in Andhra Pradesh called for "Chalo Vijayawada" protest demanding that the workers receive a minimum wage of Rs 26,000 as well as gratuities, employee welfare programs, dearness allowance (DAs), and travel allowance (TAs). They also demanded that the face recognition app for Anganwadi workers should be cancelled immediately. According to media reports, thousands of employees who planned to join the protest, were detained at bus stands and railway stations in several districts. Traffic was stalled on the important roads leading to Vijayawada including Eluru road, BRTS road. The city's police stations were filled with protesters, who persisted with their agitation there as well.

Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) affiliated Anganwadi Workers & Helpers Union State General Secretary Subbaravamma, who was detained at the Ibrahimpatnam Police station in Vijayawada told TNM, “The Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh has referred to the women of the state as his sisters several times but failed the Anganwadi workers. Our monthly wages are not paid on time in several instances.” She added that at least 100 protesters were taken into custody along with her.

“The CM had promised earlier to increase our pay but did not stand by it. Even after working for decades, we do not avail any retirement and pension benefits. There are nearly one lakh Anganwadi workers in the state and most of them belong to economically and socially backward communities and it is important to provide job benefits and minimum pay for their families to grow too,” added Subbaravamma.

She claimed that neighbouring states like Telangana and Karnataka are paying better wages to the workers and said, “Although we sent several letters to the government, nothing has been done. Therefore, we decided to protest while the assembly sessions are taking place.”

The Communist Party of India (Marxist), which had earlier announced its support for the protest, has condemned the arrests of the workers. According to CH Baburao, State Secretary of the CPI(M), detaining peaceful protesters is undemocratic. Speaking to TNM, he also claimed that the government has not given room for opposition. Baburao, who was also detained along with hundreds of protesters, went on a hunger strike at Ibrahimpatnam Police Station to protest the illegal arrests of Anganwadis.

“At least three thousand workers have been detained in Vijayawada alone. Throughout the state, the number is close to 10,000. It is unjust that the women are being forcibly detained. Those arrested should be released immediately. Their just demands should be addressed,” Baburao said. “The MLAs and MPs, who are crorepatis, are eligible for pension benefits. Why can't these poor women get retirement and pension benefits?” he questioned.

Expressing optimism that the government would respond promptly to the demands of the Anganwadi workers, Subbaravvama said, “Today in the legislative council, People’s Democratic Front (PDF) MLCs KS Laxman Rao and Vitapu Balasubramanyam brought up the issue of the demands of Anganwadis. It was decided to have a discussion about this on March 23 and 24.”