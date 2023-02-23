Tennis legend Bjorn Borg leaves felicitation ceremony as CM Bommai arrives late

The Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association arranged a programme to felicitate Bjorn Borg and Vijay Amritraj, where CM Basavaraj Bommai turned up late.

Made to choose between watching his son play a game and waiting for the already late Karnataka Chief Minister to receive a felicitation, Swedish tennis legend Bjorn Borg chose the former. Bjorn Borg was in Bengaluru, on Tuesday, February 22, to watch his son Leo play in the Bengaluru Open ATP Challenger and the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association had organised an event to felicitate Bjorn and former Indian tennis player Vijay Amritraj.

However, the event that was scheduled to take place at 9.30 am was postponed to 10.15 am, and CM Basavaraj Bommai did not show up till 11.15 am. As Leoâ€™s first round of match was scheduled at 11 am, Bjorn decided to skip the felicitation and headed to watch the match. When Bommai turned up at the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA) courts at 11.15 am, Bjorn was long gone from the place of event to watch his sonâ€™s game.

The Indian Express reported KSLTA joint secretary Sunil Yajaman saying that the CM was late due to other commitments. Sunil had also said that though the CM did not meet Bjorn, he was watching the match Leo was playing and then left for Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). Later in the day, Bjorn and Vijay interacted with the media at the Bangalore Leela Palace.

Bjorn was the first man to win Grand Slam singles eleven times and four consecutive French Open titles. He also has a 6â€“0 record in finals at Roland Garros. After being in the game for seven years between 1974 and 1981, Bjorn retired from the game at the peak of his career when he was 27-years-old.