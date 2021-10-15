Ten Tamil Nadu districts record less than 10 COVID-19 cases

Continuing the downward trend, Tamil Nadu recorded 1,259 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, October 14 with ten districts logging less than ten infections. The fresh cases pushed the overall tally in the state to 26.83 lakh while 20 people succumbed to the virus, mounting the toll to 35,853, a medical bulletin said. The state had clocked 1,280 cases on Wednesday. Recoveries eclipsed new infections with 1,438 people getting discharged in the latest 24-hour period, aggregating to 26.32 lakh leaving 15,451 active infections. A total of 1.37 lakh samples were tested, taking the cumulative number of samples examined to 4.90 crore till date.

Chennai and Coimbatore districts recorded the most number of infections by adding 163 and 143 cases respectively, while the remaining cases were spread across other districts. Ten districts reported new cases below double digits, while there were no fresh deaths in 25 districts. Among the 20 fatalities, two people were the lone victims of the contagion without any pre-existing illness or comorbidity, the daily COVID-19 bulletin added.

Meanwhile, TN Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday announced that all places of worship can function even on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays and the same will come to effect from November 1. Earlier, religious places in the state were open only from Monday to Thursday.

But this saw stiff resistance from the BJP, which also held state-wide protests urging the DMK government to open all places of worship on all days.

Additionally, among a slew of relaxations that will come to effect from November 1, all schools, including kindergarten schools and anganwadis are allowed to function with fully vaccinated staff and cooks. Public tuition centres can also function, added the press note.

Upto 100 people can now attend weddings and related events, while 50 people are allowed to attend funerals. Private events and exhibitions will be permitted and all district administrations are instructed to hold public grievances meetings, added the press note.

