Ten including two children killed in road accident in Karnataka’s Mysuru

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the bereaved families.

At least 10 people including two children were killed in a road accident in Karnataka’s Mysuru on Monday, May 29. According to reports, three people have sustained injuries.

The collision occurred on the Kollegala - T Narasipura main road near Kuruburu village, causing significant damage to both the private bus and car involved. Visuals from the accident site show the car being severely impacted. The injured victims were taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. District Collector KV Rajendra visited the site to assess the situation.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has expressed condolences to the bereaved families. “Disturbed by the unfortunate accident near T Narasipura of Mysuru district that killed 10 innocent people,” he said, adding that an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh shall be provided to the families of the deceased from the CM relief fund. “I have directed the officials concerned to ensure proper treatment for those injured," he further stated.