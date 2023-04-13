As temperatures soar in Kerala, govt issues guidelines for the public

The average temperature recorded in the state was 36.2°C on Wednesday, and the high temperatures are expected to continue for the next two days as well.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has issued an alert, in view of the soaring temperatures recorded in the state. According to reports, Kannur recorded the highest temperature of 41.3°C and several regions of northern Kerala, including Palakkad, recorded temperatures as high as 40°C, on Wednesday, April 12. The average temperature recorded in the state was 36.2°C on Wednesday. The high temperatures are expected to continue on Thursday and Friday as well. The alert issued by KSDMA for the public, also has a set of guidelines to be followed:

> Avoid continuous exposure to sunlight for a longer time between 11 am to 3 pm.

> Avoid wastage of water while using and store maximum water during summer rains. Always have a bottle of drinking water to prevent dehydration.

> Drink as much fresh water as possible. Keep drinking water handy even if you're not thirsty. Avoid dehydrating drinks like alcohol, coffee, tea and carbonated soft drinks during the day.

> Wear soft, loose, light coloured cotton clothes.

> Wear footwear when going out. It is advisable to use an umbrella or a hat.

> There is a possibility of wildfire during increasing summer heat. Tourists and people living near forest areas should be especially careful. Forest fire situations should be avoided. The instructions of the forest department should be followed strictly.

> Fires are more likely to increase and spread in places such as markets, buildings, waste collection and deposit centers (dumping yards) during summer. Fire audit should be conducted and proper safety precautions should be taken. Those who live near them and run establishments should be especially careful.

> Clean drinking water should be ensured for students in educational institutions and air circulation should be ensured in classrooms. As it is the examination period, water availability should be ensured in the examination halls as well.

> School authorities and parents should pay special attention in the case of students. Assemblies and other events that expose children to excessive sunlight should be avoided or rescheduled. Schools taking children on field trips must ensure that children are not exposed to direct heat between 11 am and 3 pm.

> Respective Panchayat authorities and Anganwadi staff should pay special attention to implement a system that does not let the Anganwadi children suffer from heat.

> The elderly, pregnant women, children, persons with disabilities and those suffering from other diseases should take special care not to be exposed to direct sunlight between 11 am and 3 pm. Special attention should be paid to such sections as they are prone to sun damage easily.

> Respective establishments should ensure that the online food delivery operators on two-wheelers are safe during the afternoons (11 am to 3 pm). They should be instructed to dress appropriately to avoid exposure to heat and should be allowed to rest for a short time during the journey if necessary.

> Journalists and police officers should use umbrellas during this time (11 am to 3 pm) and avoid direct sun exposure. Help prevent dehydration by providing drinking water to on-duty policemen.

> Travelers should continue their journey with adequate rest. Keep water handy.

> Construction workers, agricultural workers, street vendors, and others exposed to the sun should adjust their working hours. Ensure adequate rest at work.

> Avoid leaving cattle to graze in the midday sun and keep other domestic animals tied up. Ensure access to water for animals and birds.

> Eat plenty of fruits and vegetables. Encourage the use of ORS (oral rehydration solution), Sambharam, etc.

> Do not leave children or pets in parked vehicles.

> If you feel uncomfortable, rest immediately and seek medical attention.

> Heed and obey the official warnings of the Meteorological Department and the Disaster Management Authority.