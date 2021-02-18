As temperatures soar, Kerala government reschedules working hours for labourers

Kerala has been experiencing an unusual heat wave over the last few days.

news Labour

As Kerala witnessed a sudden spike in temperatures, the LDF government on Wednesday decided to reschedule the working hours for labourers in the state effective immediately until April 30. Over the last few days the state has been experiencing an unusual heat wave. Even the night time temperatures had risen. The average temperature across the state hovered around 33 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

Labour Commissioner S Chitra issued the order to avoid incidences of sunstroke among those workers who are exposed to the hot sun.The order was issued under section 24 and 25 of the Minimum Wages Act, 1958. The sections deal with the working hours of labourers.

"As per the order, the working hours of the labourers have been rescheduled for the period starting from February 17 to April 30. The eight hours of duty will be from 7 AM to 7 PM with a mandatory break of three hours from 12 noon to 3 PM," a state government statement said.

However, labourers working in areas located 3,000 feet above sea level are exempt from the restrictions, the order issued by Chitra said. Regular inspection will be conducted in the construction sector, including roads, and three teams for the same will be constituted in each district, the statement said.

It is not usual to see temperatures soar in the month of February in the state. Climate change-induced weather events have been observed in the state - from extreme rainfall during the southwest monsoon to temperature spikes or drops. Munnar, which recently recorded minus two degrees Celsius in February, tends to see frost in the months of November, December and January. However, officials explained that this time the state had witnessed heavy and unexpected rainfall which resulted in a change in the winter temperature pattern of the hill station.

With PTI Inputs