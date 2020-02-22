Telugu woman in US loses 38-yr-old husband on birthday, delivers baby a day later

The incident came to light after Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao's help was sought to secure an emergency visa for the deceased Prashanth Kommireddy’s brother.

news Tragedy

For Divya Komireddy, a resident of Dallas, Texas in the US, Wednesday was supposed to be a day of celebration. It was her birthday and she was close to delivering her second child with her husband, Prashanth Kommireddy. However, the day turned to tragedy after 38-year-old Prashanth, a native of Hyderabad, died after suffering from a stroke.

Prashant, who worked for American Airlines, was in a meeting room of his office when he complained of neck pain. Though he was rushed to the hospital, he succumbed the same day. The very next day, Divya was also taken to a hospital to give birth to a baby girl.

Ramesh Reddy, Orlando regional coordinator of the American Telugu Association, told The Times of India, that Divya underwent a C-section and delivered a baby girl. Divya and Prashanth have a three-year-old daughter as well.

According to Telangana Today, Prashanth suffered from vertigo and was reportedly on medication. Meanwhile, donations are being raised for Prashanth's family on the fundraising website GoFundMe gofundme. So far, the campaign has raised over $380,000.

The incident came to light after Prashanth's friend, Santosh Kumar, a resident of Gajwel, approached Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao's (KTR) for help through Twitter, asking him to intervene and help Prashanth's brother, Pramod secure an emergency visa.

“Sir, This is NC Santosh from Gajwel, my friend Prashanth k has expired in Dallas@US few hours back due to heart stroke. His wife is expecting a baby tomorrow. My friend's brother us at US embassy in begumpet trying for Visa need your intervention to expedite the process.” (sic)

Can you please intervene & help as this appears to be a family emergency @USAndHyderabad @USAmbIndia https://t.co/SbBWwKIUL9 — KTR (@KTRTRS) February 20, 2020

Following this, KTR contacted the US general consulate in Hyderabad and US Ambassador to India Ken Juster, to expedite the visa process.

"Can you please intervene & help as this appears to be a family emergency @USAndHyderabad @USAmbIndia"

Pramod’s visa was approved on Friday immediately after KTR’s intervention.