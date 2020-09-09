Telugu TV actor Sravani who killed self had filed harassment complaint earlier

Earlier in June, Sravani had filed a complaint against one Devaraj, accusing him of harassing her.

news Crime

A case has been registered and investigation is underway into the circumstances surrounding Telugu actor Kondapalli Sravani's death. Sravani killed herself late on Tuesday, allegedly due to harassment by one Devaraj Reddy, who befriended her on TikTok. The 26-year-old actor is known for her work in Telugu serials like Manasu Mamata and Mounaragam. She was found dead in her home at Madhuranagar under the jurisdiction of the SR Nagar police in Hyderabad. The body has been shifted to Osmania General Hospital (OGH) for an autopsy.

The case was registered under Section 174 (Suspicious death) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and more charges may be added based on a complaint that was filed by Sravani’s family with the SR Nagar police

Speaking to the media, Sravani’s brother, Shiva Kodapalli, alleged that Devaraj had been harassing his sister for money. He alleged that Devaraj threatened Sravani with certain videos. He said, “My sister told me that she is under pressure as he was blackmailing her.”

Speaking to TNM, SR Nagar Inspector of Police Narasimha Reddy, said, "A case has been registered against one man for alleged harassment and an investigation is underway.”

Sravani had filed complaint earlier

According to police, the duo were in a relationship earlier but Sravani had realised that Devaraj was allegedly cheating another woman and had even filed a complaint against him in June this year. A case was also registered against the accused at the time.

In the complaint, she alleged that Devaraj was harassing her and threatening to upload her videos and photos on social media. According to the complaint, the accused even tried to rape her. He demanded that Sravani pay Rs 1 lakh in two installments to delete her photos and videos, officials said. She had alleged that he harassed and tortured her mentally and physically.

The family said Sravani got acquainted with Devaraj, who hails from Kakinada, a few years ago. Devaraj reportedly introduced himself as an orphan and had grown close to Sravani.

According to police, in October 2019, Devaraj convinced Sravani and her family to take shelter at their house in Hyderabad. Few days later, Sravani's family figured out that Devaraj was cheating another girl. Soon, he left Sravani's house and started staying in a friend's room but continued harassing Sravani for money, officials said.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional suppport to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 amd and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to inidviduals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.