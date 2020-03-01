In Telugu states, TikTok stars ape politicians to go viral

TikTok users largely imitate KCR's speeches where he takes on rivals in a funny manner.

news Social media

TikTok, the micro video blogging social media app has swept India, especially its rural folks who have gained access to the internet in more recent years. Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are no exception, with apps users in the Telugu speaking states, mostly comprising youths, going viral for their speeches and dialogues of political leaders.

“For the past 60 years when they were ruling, they kept giving speeches saying that they’ve brought six moons and seven suns to the state, but when we search, there is neither moon nor sun.” This popular bit from the pre-election speech of Telangana Chief Minister (CM) and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) President K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) is one of his sharp takes on the Congress party. On the TikTok app, the dialogue is often synced and aped by several users.

Another bit where KCR takes potshots at BJP leaders for passing comments on his physical features instead of discussing policies and issues that are important for the state is another clip that Tiktokers have made viral.

KCR’s speeches, in which he takes on rivals in a funny manner using local proverbs and directly engaging with audiences, are popular among TikTok users.

While most political parties do not have official accounts, except Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), a proportion of the content on TikTok is refurbished by users from political speeches. In Telugu states, speeches by politicians like KCR, Minister K Tarakarama Rao (KTR), Andhra CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan have content that is sure to go viral.

A popular Telugu song that depicts the affection between brothers was mimicked by two users, one acting as Jagan and the other as opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu. In less than four days, the clip got over 3.6 lakh hits.

TikTok'ers from Telugu speaking states are aping the politicians and go viral, here few. #socialmedia #tiktokindia pic.twitter.com/W9i3OfgjT4 — CharanTeja (@CharanT16) March 1, 2020

While some speeches by Jagan, Naidu and Pawan are often synced with action by users, sometimes Tiktokers use mannerisms of the leaders for different songs.

This is how Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy greets people in public meetings. pic.twitter.com/vNjcSlKOcj — CharanTeja (@CharanT16) March 1, 2020

Sometimes, when the satire and humour crossed decency, cases have been filed for objectionable content as well. The app has created scores of its own celebrities who are often called on to give interviews to YouTube channels.