Telugu star Krishna hospitalised after cardiac arrest, in critical condition

The actor was in a critical state after he was brought to the hospital with cardiac arrest in the early hours of November 14, doctors said.

Flix Cinema

Telugu actor Krishna suffered a cardiac arrest on Monday, November 14. He has been admitted to Continental Hospital in Hyderabad’s Gachibowli. Krishna, who is widely known as ‘superstar’, was brought in an unconscious state to the hospital around 2 am on Monday, doctors said. His condition is critical, a doctor said, adding that the next update on the actor’s health will be shared on Tuesday. Actor Mahesh Babu is one of Krishna’s five children.

A doctor from Continental Hospital addressed the media on Monday afternoon and said, “Around 2 am, Krishna was brought in an unconscious state to the emergency room, with cardiac arrest. CPR (Cardiopulmonary resuscitation) was performed for 20 minutes, and he was brought out of cardiac arrest. He was stabilised and moved to the intensive care unit. All the doctors, our cardiologist, critical care specialist, and others, are observing him. For now, we can’t say what the outcome will be. We are providing treatment and conducting tests. In the next 24 hours, we will know if there’s an improvement.” He also requested the media to respect the family’s privacy and said that an update would be shared in 24 hours, unless there was a major change in his condition. “He is in a critical state, he is on ventilator support now,” the doctor said.

The veteran actor, whose full name is Ghattamaneni Siva Rama Krishna Murthy, turned 79 in May this year. In a career spanning five decades, Krishna acted in more than 350 films and was one of the biggest movie stars of his era. In 2009, he was honoured with the Padma Bhushan for his contribution to Indian cinema. His wife and Mahesh Babu's mother Indira Devi passed away earlier in September. In January, he lost his eldest son Ramesh Babu.