Telugu choreographer Chaitanya dies by suicide in Nellore

Chaitanya was well-known for his work in the popular Telugu dance reality show ‘Dhee’.

Chaitanya, a choreographer who worked in the popular Telugu dance reality show Dhee, died by suicide on Sunday, April 30 in a hotel in Andhra Pradesh’s Nellore district. In a self-recorded video before his death, Chaitanya shared that he was under financial crisis and not able to repay his debts.

“I want to apologise to many people. I caused inconvenience to you all. I am not able to solve the inconvenience I caused. That is why I am taking this decision. When it came to money, I lost all the goodwill that I had earned. People take loans but should have the ability to repay them. Though I have the ability, I am not able to repay them or endure this pressure. I can’t anymore,” Chaitanya said in the video.

Chaitanya said that he made many attempts to repay the loans but was not able to. “I will always be grateful to Dhee for giving so much name and fame. While I don’t want to tarnish that image, at the same time I am not able to take the debt burden,” Chaitanya said. The choreographer also complained about being underpaid in the TV industry. “TV will bring you fame but the salaries are abysmal.”

The news of his death left many fans devastated; many took to Twitter to express their grief.

Rest In Peace #Chaitanya Master an unexpected one



Ananthapur lo God Father pre release event lo chusa athanni chala baga matladinchadu pic.twitter.com/aY4ovevnWT — Babu Goud (@RC_MSD_) April 30, 2023

#Chaitanya Miss U Chaitanya is sad if this is the message you are giving to the society who has a lot of future RIP. miss you. pic.twitter.com/wU7eeSHTAg — Dhanraj koranani (@DhanrajOffl) April 30, 2023

Rip #Chaitanya Master

Miku kosame apudu apudu dhee chusevadni



U will be remembered forever pic.twitter.com/4Z5cimztKl — ST (@Iconic_Powerism) April 30, 2023

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.