Telugu actor Dr Rajasekhar who is battling COVID-19 put on non-invasive ventilator

His daughter Shivathmika has also tweeted, stating that his fight with COVID-19 has been difficult.

Coronavirus COVID-19

Tollywood actor Dr Rajasekhar announced a few days ago that he had tested positive for the coronavirus, along with his family members. Citi Neuro Centre, where the actor has been admitted, has issued a health bulletin stating that he has been put on non-invasive ventilator support in the ICU.

"His current clinical condition is stable. He is responding to treatment and continues to be closely monitored by our clinical team," reads the bulletin.

The health bulletin on @ActorRajasekhar says he is on non-invasive ventilatory support in ICU. Hope he recovers soon https://t.co/HoV7Q9S06D pic.twitter.com/hSmCEK8W6b — Hemanth Kumar C R (@crhemanth) October 22, 2020

Sharing an update on the actor’s health, his daughter Shivathmika Rajasekhar, has said that his struggle with COVID-19 has been difficult.

“Dear All, Nanna's fight with covid has been difficult, yet he is fighting hard. We believe that it is your prayers, love and well wishes that protect us and keep us going. I am here asking you, to pray for Nanna's speedy recovery! With your love, he'll come out stronger,” his daughter wrote on Twitter.

Dear All.

Nanna's fight with covid has been difficult, yet he is fighting hard.

We believe that it is your prayers love and well wishes that protect us and keep us going.

I am here asking you, to pray for Nanna's speedy recovery!

With your love, he'll come out stronger — Shivathmika Rajashekar (@ShivathmikaR) October 22, 2020

The actor had said that he had tested positive, along with his wife Jeevitha and their two daughters, Shivathmika and Shivani. He had said that while his daughters had completely recovered, he and his wife Jeevitha were also feeling better.

“The news is true that Jeevitha, Kids and I have tested positive for corona and are currently being treated in the hospital. Both the kids are completely out of it, Jeevitha and I are feeling much better and will be back home soon! Thank you !” the actor wrote.

The news is true that Jeevitha, Kids and I have tested positive for corona and are currently being treated in the hospital.

Both the kids are completely out of it, Jeevitha and I are feeling much better and will be back home soon!

Thank you ! October 17, 2020

The actor was reportedly set to return to shoot for his upcoming projects when he developed symptoms. Several other members of the Telugu film industry, including director SS Rajamouli, actor Naga Babu Konidela, music composer MM Keeravani and actor Tamannaah Bhatia had earlier contracted the disease and recovered.

Rajasekhar’s last film to release in theatres was Kalki. Directed by Prashanth Varma, the film was a crime thriller set in Telangana in the 1980s, and had Rajasekhar playing the role of a police officer.

Earlier in January, Rajasekhar resigned from the post of Executive Vice-President of Tollywood's Movie Artists Association (MAA), following differences with actor Naresh, the president of MAA. Rajasekhar had alleged that Naresh was running the association unilaterally. Jeevitha had also filed a complaint with MAA’s disciplinary action committee, accusing him of abuse of power and authoritarianism.