Silk Smitha, known to be one of the most captivating entertainers in the entertainment world down south, had a huge following during the 1980s and 90s. Born as Vijayalakshmi Vadlapatla, she quickly rose to acclaim for her role Silk in Vandichakaram in 1979 acquiring the prefix Silk to her stage name Smitha. She has acted in 450 movies in her career and was featured in movies made in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. The actor's long and successful innings in the film industry came to a tragic end when she died by suicide at her apartment in Chennai on September 23, 1996.

Recently, there was an announcement that a biopic on Silk Smitha is being planned, raising a lot of speculations. According to the latest buzz, Anasuya Bharadwaj, a well-known television host, has been roped in to play Silk Smitha in the biopic. Confirming the news, she shared a pic on her Instagram page with the caption, “Living through another good story. New Beginnings Kollywood Tamizh.”

Anasuya had also posted a picture of herself with the actor Vijay Sethupathi. There was nothing mentioned in her Instagram post except a caption, "Bonding with brilliance." It is not sure if Vijay Sethupathi is also part of this project.

Anasuya had won the Filmfare Best Supporting Actress Award (Telugu) for her role in the Sukumar directorial Rangasthalam in which she had shared the screen space with Ram Charan and Samantha Akkineni. She currently has Pushpa and Acharya in her kitty. She is also currently playing an important role in Krishnavamsi's Ranga Maarthanda and Ravi Teja's Khiladi.

Silk Smitha became an overnight sensation and one of the most sought after actresses in the 80s.The actor worked in over 450 films, in several languages, including Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi. She has also worked with the biggest superstars in India, such as Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Akkineni Nagarjuna, and Mammootty.

It may be noted here that a biopic on Silk Smitha was made in Hindi under the title The Dirty Picture in 2011. It starred Vidya playing the role as Silk Smitha and fetched the prestigious National Film Award for Best Actress and the Filmfare Award for Best Actress. The Dirty Picture was directed by Milan Luthria and co-produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Motion Pictures.

The film’s star cast included Vidya Balan, Emraan Hashmi, Naseeruddin Shah and Tusshar Kapoor. The technical crew of this film included Sandeep Shirodkar scoring the BGM and Vishal-Shekhar composing the soundtrack. Bobby Singh handled the camera and Akiv Ali made the editing cuts. The film was made on a budget of Rs 180 million and went on to collect Rs 1.17 billion at the worldwide box office.

