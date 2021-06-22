Telangana's Warangal Urban district to be renamed Hanamkonda: KCR

The Chief Minister said that the official orders for this will be issued in two to three days.

news Administration

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday announced that Warangal Urban district will be renamed Hanamkonda and Warangal Rural district would be called Warangal. The Chief Minister said that the orders with regard to change in the names of the two districts will be issued in two to three days. As part of the reorganisation of districts in 2016, Warangal was divided into five districts â€” Warangal Urban, Warangal Rural, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mahabubabad, and Jangaon. KCR also announced that Warangal will be developed as a medical services hub. He said four cities in the state need to be developed to ease the burden on state capital Hyderabad.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated a newly-built 'Integrated district offices complex', and an administrative block of Kaloji Narayana Rao Health University. Describing Warangal as the second most important town in Telangana (after Hyderabad), KCR said the town should emerge as a major centre of education, health and industries. Earlier, the Chief Minister inaugurated the new building of Kaloji Narayana Rao Health University. The building has been constructed at a cost of Rs 25 crore on a five-acre land.

Stating that the population of Hyderabad increased manifold, he said if the districts continue to depend on Hyderabad, they will lag behind in development. The Chief Minister said that a dental hospital and dental college will be set up in Warangal. He laid the foundation stone for a multi super-speciality hospital to come up on the land where Warangal Central Jail stood till recently.

The 135-year-old Nizam era Warangal Central Jail was demolished last week to build the hospital. The 24-storied building will come up on 60 acres of land. It will have 2,000 beds and 35 super speciality wings. It will also have seminar halls and auditoriums for medical students and 100 rooms for patients' attendants. KCR has directed officials to provide all modern facilities including a helipad facility on the terrace for the landing of helicopters bringing patients for emergency care. He asked officials to build the hospital as a Green Building with the Canadian style of cross ventilation.

Pointing out that Canada has the most advanced health system in the world, KCR said a team will be sent to Canada to study the health system. He said a similar health system will be adopted in Telangana. KCR said the multi-speciality hospital should be completed in one-and-half years. Referring to the construction of a 10-storied building in 28 hours in China, he stressed the need for adopting a similar technique in Telangana.

He announced taking up the next phase of the state government's 'Palle Pragathi' (progress of villages), 'Pattana Pragathi' (progress of towns) and 'Haritha Haram' (massive plantation drive) programmes from July 1 to 10. He said an 'integrated health complex' which would house all major medical specialities should come up in Warangal and asked officials to work on it.

(With IANS and PTI inputs)