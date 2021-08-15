Telangana's per capita income has doubled in seven years, says Chief Minister KCR

The Chief Minister, while speaking at Golconda Fort in Hyderabad on Independence Day, also announced that the â€˜Dalit Bandhuâ€™ scheme will launch on August 16.

news Administration

Stating that Telangana's per capita income is higher than the national average, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday, August 15, said the average income of a person in the state has doubled to Rs 2.37 lakh per annum over the last seven years. The Chief Minister was speaking after unfurling the National Flag as part of the Independence Day celebrations at the historic Golconda Fort in Hyderabad.

The Telangana CM said the State Gross Domestic Product which was pegged at over Rs 4.51 lakh crore during 2013-14 has now grown to Rs 9.80 lakh crore in 2020-21. "Likewise, when the state was formed, in the 2013-2014 financial year our State Per Capita Income was Rs 1,12,216 whereas now Telangana's State Per Capita Income has reached Rs 2,37,632. Presently, our country's Per Capita Income is recorded as Rs 1,28,829. It is to be noticed that the Telangana State Per Capita Income is more than that of the country Per Capita Income," he said.

Narrating the achievements of his government, Rao said when Telangana state was formed, the Installed Power Capacity was 7788 MW only. Due to the unprecedented efforts of the Telangana government, the Installed Power Capacity has increased to 16,425 MW now. Similarly, the state has 400 MW installed capacity of solar, he said.

On the state's industrial policy, he said Telangana received investment to the tune of Rs 2.2 lakh crore, providing lakhs of jobs.

Crop loans up to Rs 50,000 were being waived for six lakh farmers in the state and this process that will begin from Monday is expected to be completed by the end of August, he further said. And added that the government is also implementing this loan waiver scheme in a phased manner for the remaining farmers.

With regards to pandemic management, he said that at present there are 27,996 beds available in government COVID-19 health centres, of which 17,114 beds are oxygen beds

"The government embarked on preparing Telangana State Citizens Digital Health Profile. On a pilot basis, the procurement of details was started in Mulugu, Siricilla constituencies," Rao added.

He further added that the government converted Girijan Thandas and tribal hamlets into special village panchayats and as a result, the state now has 12,769 Grama Panchayats from the earlier 8,690.

The Chief Minister said his government is committed to the welfare of Dalits and as part of that will be implementing the â€˜Dalit Bandhuâ€™ scheme, under which beneficiaries will receive Rs 10 lakh from the government with which they can start their own business or start a profession.

The scheme will be formally launched on Monday, he added.

Meanwhile, he also said the government has unanimously adopted a resolution in the Assembly and sent it to the centre to declare and confer the Bharat Ratna on former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao.