Telangana youth, who went missing after being attacked by friend’s father, found

Banoth Suresh (20) went missing for three days after he was attacked by a friend’s father, who was upset over Suresh’s relationship with his daughter.

news crime

Banoth Suresh, a 20-year-old man from Telangana’s Medak district, left his home in Korvpalli Tanda during the wee hours of Monday, November 28. However, his family grew worried when he did not return home even hours later, and approached the police to file a missing complaint. Almost three days later, police found him near the Kasturba Gandhi school in Shankarampet on Thursday, December 1.

Suresh’s family said that he left home after receiving a call from a friend, who is a woman, at around 1 am on Monday. Once he reached, the woman’s father attacked Suresh with an axe over his friendship with his daughter, police said. Suresh then escaped from the place and was missing since then, officials added. Based on the family’s complaint, the police began an investigation and questioned the woman’s father, when he reportedly confessed to attacking Suresh.

Suresh’s family, meanwhile, was protesting outside the Shankarampet Mandal police station since Monday, demanding information on his whereabouts and condition. Videos showed about 20 members of the distressed family weeping in front of the station, alleging that the police were not investigating the matter seriously. Suresh’s grandfather spoke to the media, saying, “The police informed us that Suresh ran away and was not killed. The woman’s father said that he hit Suresh with an axe twice, and that he did not kill him. The father said that Suresh ran away from there by jumping over the wall, leaving his phone and bike behind. The woman’s father might have killed Suresh and thrown his body somewhere.”

“Suresh’s family members lodged a missing complaint on Monday with the police. We questioned his family and friends. Five teams have been formed and search operations are being carried out,” Circle Inspector Chandrashekhar Reddy told reporters.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more details are made available.