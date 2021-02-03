Telangana woman murdered over suspicion she is black magician, seven held

The Rachakonda police in Telangana have arrested seven persons on Tuesday for allegedly murdering a 48-year-old woman over suspicion of practising witchcraft. The men allegedly abducted and killed N Bujji, a 48-year-old woman, on Sunday. She was one of the accused, M Narasimhaâ€™s neighbour. Narasimha, a poultry businessman, allegedly suspected the woman of performing witchcraft.

The police inquiry revealed that the womanâ€™s family and the accused, Megavath Narasimha, had quarrelled over a petty issue in December 2020. A few days later, Narasimhaâ€™s brother Rajesh died from electrocution at the familyâ€™s poultry farm. His family reportedly suspected that Bujji was responsible for causing Rajeshâ€™s death through â€˜black magicâ€™.

Further, the chickens in the poultry farm died and Narasimha's wife also fell ill, strengthening the familyâ€™s suspicion that Bujji had allegedly performed witchcraft. So they allegedly planned to kill her, said the Chotuppal police under Rachakonda police.

On Sunday, Bujji had left from her village to attend a function in Rangareddy district, along with her husband and two others. The accused, Narasimha, reportedly intercepted Bujjiâ€™s bike, arriving in a car with his associates. They allegedly beat up the person accompanying Bujji, and took her to hillocks near Rachakonda where they allegedly strangled her to death with her saree.

The Choutuppal police have arrested M Narsimha (30), his brother M Nagesh (26), a truck driver, their parents, M Baddu (65), a tractor driver, and M Bangari (60), and their associates â€” A Seetharam (45), K Shanker (45) and K Naresh (23), of Gandhi Nagar Thanda in Narayanpur mandal. All the accused were arrested and sent to judicial remand.

In another instance of crime, a childless couple stole idols from two temples for performing pooja at home with the hope for producing children. Khulsumpura police arrested one person and recovered the stolen idols, reported Times of India.