Telangana woman dies by suicide on wedding day, groom booked for abetment

The woman’s family alleged that her fiance Santhosh, a software engineer, had demanded additional dowry from her and had been forcing her to take up a job.

news Crime

A woman died by suicide a few hours before her wedding in Telangana's Nizamabad district on Saturday, December 10. Twenty-six-year-old Ravali died by suicide at her residence in Navipet late on Saturday night. Police have booked the groom, Santhosh, for abetment of suicide, based on a complaint from Ravali’s parents. Ravali’s family has alleged that Santhosh had demanded additional dowry from her, and had been forcing her to take up a job although she said she wasn’t interested.

Speaking to the media, a police officer of Navipet police station said, “After some pre-wedding rituals on Saturday, she went to bed around 10.30 pm. Her last phone call was with her fiance Santhosh. It's unclear what they spoke about. The next morning, her father Prabhakar found the storeroom door open, and she was found dead.”

The woman's father Prabhakar told police that Santhosh spoke to her over the phone on Saturday night. On Sunday morning, Ravali was found dead in the storeroom at her house. On a complaint by the woman's family, police registered a case against Santhosh. Police shifted the body to a government-run hospital for autopsy and took up the investigation.

Speaking to the media, Santhosh, a software engineer, denied the allegations. “The allegations that I tortured her, forced her to take up a job, harassed her for extra dowry are not true,” he said. The wedding was scheduled to take place at 12.15 pm on Sunday at a function hall in Nizamabad.

With inputs from IANS

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.