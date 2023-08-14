Telangana woman bravely fights off armed robber, crime caught on camera

The incident took place in the Vemulawada town of the Rajanna Sircilla district, and was captured on the CCTV installed in the house.

Trigger warning: Assault, armed robbery

In a disturbing video of a robbery in Telangana, a woman can be seen bravely fighting off an armed robber who sneaked upon her in the premises of her house early on Sunday, August 13. The incident took place in the Vemulawada town of the Rajanna Sircilla district and was captured on the CCTV installed in the house.

In the footage, which quickly gained traction on social media platforms, the thief who appears to have been dressed in white, can be seen pouncing on the woman with a knife in hand. Caught unaware, the 40-year-old woman who lives alone, resisted his attempts to stab her, holding him off as much as possible. But the thief managed to snatch her gold chain and run away.

The Vemulawada Circle Inspector Karunakar told NDTV that the thief robbed the woman of a 7-gram gold chain.

