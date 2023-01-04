Telangana woman attacked by stalker in Hanamkonda, condition critical

Following the incident, the attacker sustained injuries and a fracture after the woman’s angry relatives and local residents beat him up.

A woman was attacked in Telangana’s Hanamkonda district by a man who was stalking her on Tuesday, January 3. According to police, the man — identified as B Srinivas — slit the woman’s throat after she reportedly rejected his advances. While the woman was rushed to a private hospital, where her condition is stated to be critical.

Following the incident, the woman’s angry relatives and local residents held a protest and beat Srinivas up. He sustained injuries and a fracture to his hand as a result, police said. Speaking to TNM, Inspector G Venu of Madikonda police station said, “Srinivas is currently receiving treatment at a hospital. A case has also been registered under Section 307 (Attempt to murder) of the IPC and an investigation is underway.” Further details are awaited.

In 2022, two similar cases of stalking had come to light from Telangana. In the first incident, a 23-year-old woman was injured after a man attempted to murder her by slitting her throat. However, the woman was admitted to hospital immediately and her condition stabilised. Following the crime, he then attempted to kill himself. He was reportedly upset with the woman for rejecting his advances and choosing to pursue her career.

In another incident, a 22-year-old woman was critically injured after a man slit her throat in Hyderabad. He then attempted to take his own life, and police suspected that the two knew each other from earlier.

