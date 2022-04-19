Telangana woman alleges she was drugged for days, gangraped by TRS leader's son

The Kodada Town Police have taken two men into custody following a complaint by the woman's mother.

A 20-year-old woman was allegedly drugged, confined and raped multiple times over three days by two men in Telangana’s Kodada in Suryapet district. According to the survivors' family, two people, including a local politician's son were involved in the crime. The survivor’s mother alleged that her daughter was taken by the accused to a residential house where she was forced to consume soft drinks laced with sedatives and brutally attacked by the two men before being sexually assaulted

“They made me consume liquor by telling me it was a soft drink, beat me up and threw me under a sink in the room. I didn’t know what happened later. I was completely unconscious,” the survivor said. She also alleged that she was confined to a room for three days from April 15 (Friday) to April 17 (Sunday). According to the survivor, she was later traced by her brother and brought back home. She was treated in the district area hospital for head injuries after being admitted by her family on Sunday night. The survivor’s mother also claimed that they’re facing threats for reaching out to the police.

The survivor has identified local TRS ward councillor’s son Ghouse and another person, Sai Ram Reddy, as the two people who confined her in the room and assaulted her. The Kodada Town Police have taken two men into custody following a complaint by the woman's mother. However, they are yet to reveal the identity of those who were detained.

Police told PTI that one of the two accused was known to the woman. He asked her to visit his house under the pretext of some work and she was made to consume the soft drink after which both the men allegedly raped her multiple times and also beat her up.

Kodada Police Inspector Narasimha Rao and Investigation Officer (IO), speaking to the local media, said that a case was registered based on the complaint of the survivor’s mother and two people have been taken into custody. “We have sent the survivor for a medical examination and two persons are being inquired in the matter. After the completion of the same, we will divulge further details,” the police official added.