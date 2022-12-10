Telangana woman abducted by mob rescued, 16 arrested by Rachakonda cops

A mob of around 50-100 people barged into the woman’s house and attacked her parents before abducting her, the family alleged.

A woman who was abducted near Hyderabad was found hours after the incident was reported on Friday, December 9. Rachakonda police said that they rescued the 24-year-old woman, and arrested 16 persons in connection with the case. A huge mob of people forcefully entered the woman’s house, which is located under the Adibatla police station limits, and abducted her. The woman is a Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) graduate and worked as a house surgeon.

Speaking to the media on Friday night, Rachakonda Additional Commissioner of Police Sudheer Babu said, “We have to reconstruct the entire incident and we need to speak to several of the eye witnesses and accused. The woman is in a state of shock. We can't reveal more details at the moment as it will hamper the course of investigation.” Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat confirmed to TNM that the accused have been booked under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 454 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking), 147 (rioting), 504 (intentionally provocating a person to disturb public peace) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The woman’s family alleged that a huge mob of people entered their home and attacked her parents, while dragging her out by force. The family accused a man named Naveen Kumar of leading the mob and kidnapping her. He had allegedly been harassing the woman to marry him. It is not yet clear whether Naveen was one of the 16 arrested by the police. Speaking to TV9, her father Damodar Reddy said: “They had met while playing badminton, and were on friendly terms. He (Naveen) then proposed marriage through some mediators, but she rejected the proposal. We refused through the mediators. He had been complaining about it to others, questioning the rejection.” The woman’s mother said that they had complained to the police in the past over his alleged harassment and that the woman had refused to marry him.

