Telangana vegetable vendor’s daughter gets into US uni, seeks help to raise funds

Sharon is the first person in her entire family to come this far in terms of education and, after exhausting all other resources to pay for the course, is hoping to crowdfund it.

news Education

“I didn't even know that I could dream of studying abroad in my childhood, given the poor financial background that we come from,” says 22-year-old Sharon Fiona, when asked if it was her dream to study abroad. Sharon, who lives in Hyderabad, secured a place in the Master of Science in Finance course in The Naveen Jindal School of Management at the University of Texas at Dallas for the Fall 2021 semester.

Sharon is the daughter of 60-year-old Buchimallu and 50-year-old Mariamma. “My father is a vegetable vendor who also works as a night watchman. He is the sole breadwinner in my family of four. My mother is battling breast cancer in our native village in Nalgonda district,” says Sharon. But despite their struggles, she says, “My parents always encouraged me to pursue higher education and with that in mind I have always been topper of my class.”

She also has a sister, who is pursuing her Bachelor in Technology, after completing her studies at the Telangana Residential Educational Institutions Society. Though Sharon is elated that she bagged a seat at the University of Texas at Dallas, she is frustrated that she is not in a position to afford to attend.

Throughout her years, Sharon has managed to complete her schooling and intermediate through sponsorships and scholarships, and always making sure to score top marks. She did her graduation in Bachelor of Business Administration (Finance) at Queen Mary College in Hyderabad and scored 83%.

Now, Sharon has not only secured admission at the University of Texas in Dallas among thousands of applicants but has also been granted a one-time scholarship of 1,000 dollars. And, after running from pillar to post, Sharon said that she has come to know that she has been shortlisted for the Telangana governments’ overseas education fund for minorities, which provides a fund of about Rs 10 lakh per year.

However, Sharon is still struggling to pay for her course. The total cost of the programme for the first two semesters, excluding the one-time grant, is 35,359 dollars which when converted comes up to approximately Rs 27 lakh. After taking into account the Rs 10 lakh from the Telangana overseas scholarship, Sharon still needs nearly Rs 17 lakh for her first year.

Sharon says that through the post-graduate course, she wants to learn more about finance and research into microfinance. She wants to bring the learning back to India and help people here. She is the first person in her entire family to come this far in terms of education, and after exhausting all other resources, she has opted to crowdfund her post-graduate course. If you’d like to help her achieve her dream and contribute to pay her tuition fees, you can donate here.

Read: Slapping as love: How Telugu TV serials romanticise domestic violence