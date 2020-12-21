Telangana urges Union govt to release funds worth Rs 1,024 cr pending under MGNREGS

In a letter addressed to Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, the Telangana government said that the funds were essential to complete ongoing works under the rural job scheme.

news Finance

The Telangana government has urged the Union government to release Rs 1,024 crore towards material and administration components of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS). State Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Minister, Errabelli Dayakar Rao has written a letter to Union Rural Development, Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, and Panchayati Raj Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, urging him to expedite the release of a pending amount, so as to complete the ongoing work and create assets under MGNREGS.

Rao wrote that MGNREGS is under implementation in 12,770 gram panchayats covering 540 rural mandals of 32 districts in the state. During this year, wage employment was provided to 51.87 lakh wage seekers belonging to 29.87 lakh households. As on date, 13.37 crore person days were generated i.e 97.3% achievement of the total annual approved labour budget of 13.75 crore person days, reads the letter.

The state minister pointed out that under MGNREGS scheme, the outstanding material liability pertaining to 2019-20 is Rs 526 crore. Out of this, the Union government's share is Rs 394.50 crore.

Further an amount of Rs 1,503.66 crore is the material component entitlement to be received for this year so far, based on the wage expenditure of Rs 2,255.50 crore. Out of this, an amount of Rs 1,127.75 crore is the Union government's share.

"As such a total of Rs 1,719.23 crore is to be received from the government of India during this year towards material and admin components but an amount of Rs 694.66 crore only has been received, leaving a balance of Rs 1,024.59 crore yet to be received from the government of India," wrote Rao.