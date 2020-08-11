Telangana tribal communities go into self lockdown to keep COVID-19 at bay

This monsoon, COVID-19 is another problem for Telangana Adivasis who every year combat with other seasonal diseases.

Every year, districts such as Adilabad, KB Asifabad, Mulugu, Kothagudem, which form the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) area, battle seasonal diseases such as Malaria, Dengue in monsoon. This year, they are combating yet another one--COVID-19.

The COVID-19 pandemic in the state has halted and affected many walks of life including the tribal population in the interior regions. In tandem with the concerned district authorities, local Adivasis are stepping up measures to contain the spread of virus by announcing self lockdown and other such measures.

Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Adilabad is one of the biggest hospitals that offers treatment for all problems including COVID-19 for almost four northern Telangana districts.

Doctors in RIMS observe that the COVID-19 cases in the district are mostly from urban pockets barring a few exceptions. Dr N Sumalatha, Assistant Professor (General Medicine) RIMS, speaking to TNM said, "There are very less COVID-19 cases or symptomatic to COVID19 reported from agency area, but there is concern and fear of the spread among them, most patients visiting the hospital have chronic kidney diseases, anemia, asthma and for the deliveries."

She further added "As per my observation, there are very few people who are coming here with fever and cough. There is good awareness among them and it appears like they are taking firm precautions at home."

Doctor also said that the fear of COVID-19 is an additional woe to many people who have other medical problems in the tribal areas.

District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Adilabad, Dr Narendar Rathod, said that this year there is not much prevalence of seasonal diseases like dengue and that this can be attributed to the advanced measures in view of the pandemic.

DMHO Dr Narendar Rathod speaking to TNM said "From May, we have intensified rapid antigen and rapid fever surveys in vulnerable areas, local health workers were making visits to each hamlet twice a week. Besides this, locals too have announced self lockdown and restrictions on outsiders entry and prohibited weekly markets (Santhas) to contain the spread."

He further added that people are sometimes stepping out despite fear of getting the virus infection.

Several tourist destinations such as Kuntala waterfalls in Adilabad rural have been shut for visitors while some other places were being 'restricted' by locals in view of the pandemic.

Kanaka Prathiba, 26, a Sarpanch of an Adivasi village in KB Asifabad said that they're alert and are coordinating with health workers whenever any health related problems are reported in the village.

Speaking to TNM, she said "We have carried out disinfection drives in the village every week; Earlier we had completely locked down the entry into the village, though later we eased the restrictions but we have instructed everyone that when an outsider comes, they can check and instruct them to be in isolation."

When asked about seasonal diseases which occur every year, she said "This year, people too are very cautious. In the beginning, we had community meetings in the village to discuss it."

Like others, Prathiba too says that the spread of the COVID-19 is definitely a cause of concern in the Adivasi villages.

In July, several Gond Adivasi villages celebrated Mohthur festival (seeds), in which they prayed and made offerings to the soil and village folk goddesses, indicating that they're starting off cultivation works.

As per their tradition after Mohthur festival, they will not celebrate any major festivals which require gathering till they get their harvest which incidentally reduces the risk of COVID-19.

However, agricultural work is taking place across the state as it is inevitable.

In Mulugu district, interior areas along the Godavari river, several villages are self locked down as a measure to contain the spread. According to sources in Mulugu while several tribal villages have been restraining the people from moving to other places, few villages have any way lost connection with other villages as the tanks and rivulets are overflowing.

Alam Venkat, a young social activist from Medaram told TNM that villages like Medaram, Urattam and Kaneppaly have imposed lockdown while villages like Chalwaka, Elisettipalli and Bannajibandam in Eturunagaram mandalâ€™s transport facility was affected due to incessant rains.

Venkat said "Once in a while ANMs and ASHA workers conduct house surveys in villages to check on any health related complaints and people are either going to local Primary Health Care Centers or consulting private practitioners in nearby villages ."

Venkat observes that the situation by and large remains the same in the region even with the pandemic.

Hanmant K Zendage, Project Officer ITDA Eturunagaram speaking to TNM said "Monitoring by concerned authorities and thorough disinfection drives in advance and periodic clearing of stagnated water reduced the risk of seasonal diseases."

According to PO, every Friday in the agency area is being observed as a dry day, on which the officials and villagers will clear the stagnated water in neighbourhood and clear garbage to prevent mosquito breeding. Based on the last three yearsâ€™ dengue case reports, several identified villagers were given mosquito nets.

When asked about COVID-19 containment in the agency area, PO Hanmant said "All the PHCs will see the patients who come with COVID-19 symptoms and are later taken to the Community Health Center in Eturunagaram or to the Area hospital in Mulugu. Normal cases are being seen locally while critical cases are being sent to MGM Warangal or Hyderabad."

According to the ITDA, the area has so far got over 400 cases. The PO said "Patients who can't afford to be home isolated are being treated at CHCs in Incherla, Eturunagaram and Area Hospital. Those who can be seen at their respective places are being attended by local health officers."

With undivided districts/erstwhile districts, such as Adilabad, Warangal , Khammam where a high portion of indegenous tribes such as Gond, Mannevar, Koya, Nayakpod and Kondareddy reside seeing increasing number of COVID-19 cases, officials are stepping up measures by increasing rapid antigen and fever surveys.