Telangana to test 1200 UK returnees, no COVID-19 positive cases reported so far

All those who returned to Telangana from the UK after December 9 or had travelled through the UK can call 040-24651119 or drop a message on WhatsApp to 9154170960 to get tested.

The Telangana Health and Family Welfare department has decided to conduct medical tests on 1,200 passengers who travelled to the state directly from the United Kingdom after December 9. Earlier, the Department was only focusing on tracing 355 individuals who had arrived in Telangana from December 15. Director of Public Health G Srinivasa Rao told the media on Wednesday that the department is collecting the details of these passengers from Airport health authorities to carry out COVID-19 tests on all of these passengers. The officials are inquiring about their health condition.

The department has appealed to all those who came directly to the state from the UK after December 9 or had travelled through the UK to provide their details by calling 040-24651119 or via WhatsApp at 9154170960. Health Department staff will visit their homes and collect samples for RT-PCR testing.

Health authorities say that they are fully alert following reports of a new strain of coronavirus in the UK and some other countries. A decision has been taken to employ tracing, testing and treatment methods to prevent the spread of the virus.

"We are collecting details of the flyers who returned from the UK and examining their health condition. We have found that 1,200 passengers have returned to Telangana from the UK since December 9," the director said.

The department also stated that none of the UK returnees have tested positive so far. With the government's timely decisions and measures and with people's cooperation, the state has been successful in controlling the spread of the virus and the number of deaths, he said.

"We urge people to cooperate in the same fashion in the future also. People need not worry or get panicked with the new virus strain but they should be vigilant. Using a mask properly, following physical distancing and washing your hands regularly is important," he added.