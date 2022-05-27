Telangana teen run over by car amidst wedding celebrations, incident caught on camera

The accident reportedly happened when the bridegroom, who did not know how to drive, took the steering wheel, running over a group of people who were dancing.

news Accident

A 13-year-old boy was killed and four others were injured when a car ran over a group of people dancing during a wedding celebration in Telangana's Nalgonda district. The accident happened when the bridegroom who did not know driving took to the wheel. The incident occurred on the intervening night of May 25 and 26 at Ghattuppal village in Chandur mandal of Nalgonda district. Sai Charan (13) was killed and four others, including the bridegroom, were injured in the incident. Police booked a case against the bridegroom Mallesh.

According to police, the incident occurred when the marriage party was returning home after the wedding in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district. Mallesh, along with the bride, was seated in the car and some members of the marriage party were dancing in front of the vehicle. When the driver got down and was standing nearby, Mallesh, who did not know driving, took to the steering wheel. The car ran over the people dancing and hit the tractor carrying a DJ box. Sai Charan died on the spot.

In another accident on Thursday, four people were killed and seven others injured when the auto-rickshaw they were travelling in overturned while trying to overtake another vehicle in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district. According to Avanigadda DSP (Deputy Superintendent of Police) Mahaboob Basha, a total of 20 people were in the auto-rickshaw at the time of the accident. The occupants from Chintalamada of Ghantasala mandal were on their way to attend a wedding function in Pedaprolu village in Mopidevi Mandal.

The autorickshaw overturned after its driver lost control while trying to overtake another vehicle on National Highway 216 A at Kasha Nagar. Three women and a man died on the spot in the accident, the DSP said. Seven others injured in the accident were rushed to Machilipatnam government hospital. Doctors said the condition of three of the injured was critical. Police identified the deceased as G Koteswaramma (55), G Ramana(45), G Vijaya(50) and K Venkatesh (68) -- all belonging to Chintalamada village in Ghantasala mandal.