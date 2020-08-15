Telangana technical institute employees move HC over delayed salaries

The employees’ association has filed a writ petition demanding their pending salaries be released by the respective institutes.

Coronavirus Education

The Telangana Technical Institutes Employees Association (TTIEA) has approached the High Court over the delay in salaries. The association has filed a writ petition challenging the Telangana Government, Director of Technical Education, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH), and Osmania University Kakatiya University over the issue of delayed salaries.

The employees from the technical institutes demand that their pending salaries be released by the respective institutes and want the government and affiliated Universities to make sure they are getting their wages on time. Several colleges have delayed transferring at least two to three months of salary despite the lecturers working and taking classes online.

The association has about 5000 lecturers from various technical institutes in the state. The lecturers have come to this decision after conducting a survey among their members on how to go about their salary issues. In the survey about 70 percent of the members have voted to approach the High Court

Besides delayed salaries, the association says several technical institutes have terminated staff without even giving them notice or clearing their pending dues.

As earlier reported by TNM, about 80 colleges affiliated to Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University – Hyderabad (JNTU-H), Osmania University (OU) and Kakatiya University (KU) did not pay salaries to their employees for months.

Earlier, after complaints from several lecturers and associations regarding the non-payment of salaries from their respective colleges, Telangana’s Department of Technical Education (DTE) issued an official order to institutions in the state asking them to release the pending salaries to the staff.

The June 4 order from DTE reads, “All the government as well as private establishments shall make payments of wages/salaries fully to the workers and the employees including those working under contract and outsourcing basis during the lockdown period. Any violation will be viewed seriously and will invite penal action under The Epidemics Disease Act 1897.”

However no action has been taken against any of the erring institutes despite multiple complaints. TTIEA members say this has left them no option but to approach the High Court.

Now the TTIEA is waiting for their petition to be heard in the High Court, said M Bala Krishna, President TTIEA.

Read: Telangana professor approaches human rights body over sudden termination