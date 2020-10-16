‘Telangana suffered Rs 5000 cr loss due to rains’: CM KCR seeks aid from Union govt

Around 50 people have lost their lives in rain-related accidents in the state.

Incessant heavy rains over the past three to four days have taken a toll on public life in the state of Telangana and have caused losses of upto Rs 5,000 crore, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao wrote in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to release Rs 1350 crore for the state. CM KCR said an amount Rs 750 crore is needed for compensating the farmers, while Rs 600 crore will be needed for relief and rehabilitation measures in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporations (GHMC) limits, and other affected areas.

During the high-level meeting that took place in Hyderabad earlier on Thursday, CM KCR directed the officials to provide ration, groceries and other provisions to each affected family without any delay and sanctioned funds worth Rs 5 crore immediately. State Minister for IT and Municipal Administration-Urban Development (MAUD) K Tarakarama Rao (KTR), Agriculture Minister Niranjan Reddy, Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy and other cabinet members along with top bureaucrats of the state were present at the meeting.

The state, hit by heavy rains resulting in many areas getting inundated, has reported as many as 50 deaths, out of which 11 deceased were from Hyderabad.

The CM announced that the families of the deceased will be given Rs 5 lakh each as ex-gratia and promised new houses to families whose homes have collapsed. The CM also said that the government will be giving renovation grants for the houses which have been partially damaged.

The CM observed that the houses which were constructed on nalas (canals) have collapsed due to rains and asserted that the government will accord new houses to those affected and that they will be built on government land.

The Chief Minister has also directed GHMC officials to clear water that has stagnated in the low lying areas apartments and basements of the buildings on a war footing. He asked the electricity officials to supply the power only after the clearance of water, as any untoward incident could result in fatalities. The CM also directed GHMC officials to rope in the Metro Water Works machinery and State Fire Services to clear the inundated water from colonies and apartments.

The government has estimated crop damages across 7.35 lakh acres, where crops around Rs 2,000 crores crops are believed to have been damaged. The officials have also reported that as many as 72 relief camps have been set up, as 20,540 houses in 144 colonies of 72 areas have been inundated.

The officials estimated that at least 35,000 families have been affected due to the rains within GHMC limits. While 14 houses were completely destroyed, 65 houses have been partially damaged.

According to the State Water Resources Department, bunds at 101 water bodies have been breached, and 21 lake bunds have been damaged, causing damages of upto Rs 50 crore. Around Rs 485 crore worth damage has been reported to roads of the Panchayat Raj, Roads and Building Departments and National Highways.