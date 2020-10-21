Telangana students who lost certificates in the rains to get new ones free of cost

Several students in Hyderabad have lost their certificates in the recent rains and the eventual flooding that inundated several low-lying areas.

news Hyderabad Floods

The Telangana government on Tuesday announced that fresh or duplicate certificates will be given free of cost to the students who lost their marksheets or certificates in the recent heavy rains that hit the state. The heavy rains and the subsequent flash floods in Hyderabad have resulted in many students losing their educational certificates, as they were either washed away or were damaged in the rains. The move came after several students approached the education department expressing their distress over the same.

Taking note of the situation, Special Chief Secretary of Education, Chitra Ramachandran issued orders in this regard on Tuesday. Officials have stated that they have received a number of representations that hundreds of students have either lost their certificates or they are damaged.

The official order states, “Government has carefully examined the matter and hereby ordered all the authorities, namely commissioner school education, intermediate education, collegiate education, technical education and registrars of universities to issue fresh/duplicate certificates as and when the students apply either online or offline.”

The order further added, “All the students who require a copy of their lost certificate can apply to the concerned authority duly giving their details of name, type of exam, hall ticket number and year of exam. Applications can be made online or offline. The authorities are advised to issue these certificates on application free of cost.”

According to Telangana Today, usually, the boards or the universities ask students to approach police stations to trace their old or the lost certificates and then the respective boards would issue a new one. However, the rule has now been eased in view of the rains and students can apply for new certificates through the education department directly or online. The link to apply online for the certificate is yet to be made available.

Certificates are one among the many valuables that the people living in low-lying areas of Hyderabad have lost in the recent floods. In several households, who were living in the ground floors have lost their household items, vehicles parked outside and several other items due to the severe inundation.