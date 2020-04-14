Telangana student dies of cardiac arrest in London, KTR seeks help from Centre

The young man, identified as 26-year-old K Satish, was reported to be a native of Warangal district who had travelled to London in January last year.

news Death

A young man from Telangana, who was pursuing his higher studies in the United Kingdom, died of a cardiac arrest in London on Sunday morning. The man, identified as 26-year-old K Satish, was reported to be a native of Ramnagar village in Warangal district who had travelled to London in January last year.

The incident came to light after Satish failed to open the door of his room after repeated knocks from others that he was staying with. When they broke open the door, they found that he had fallen off the bed and rushed him to a hospital nearby. The doctors said that he was brought dead and that he had suffered a cardiac arrest.

According to media reports, Satishâ€™s elder brother is staying in the USA while his younger brother is also studying in London.

His family members reached out to Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, Errabelli Dayakar Rao who hails from the district, besides their local MLA Aroor Ramesh from Wardhanapet.

The issue also reached Telangana Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development (MAUD) and Information Technology (IT), KT Rama Rao, who appealed to Union Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar to help.

"Sir, Hardeep S Puri and Dr S Jaishankar, this harrowing incident needs a compassionate stance. A young man from Telangana named Satish died of cardiac arrest in London. Can the body be brought back in any of the cargo flights so the family and friends can bid a honourable farewell?" he tweeted.

Sir @HardeepSPuri Ji @DrSJaishankar Ji this harrowing incident needs a compassionate stance



A young man from Telangana named Satish died of cardiac arrest in London



Can the body be brought back in any of the cargo flights so the family & friends can bid a Honâ€™ble farewell https://t.co/CVzDTIyRfr â€” KTR (@KTRTRS) April 13, 2020

Meanwhile, Telangana has extended its lockdown till April 30 to contain the spread of coronavirus. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar issued an official Government Order (GO) on Monday extending the lockdown, which came into effect from March 22. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has urged the people to be more cautious and official machinery to be more vigilant in view of increase in spread of the coronavirus in the state and in the country.

Read:

Behind KCRâ€™s call for longer lockdown is also the surge in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra

Religious discrimination: Hospital in Karimnagar allegedly refused to treat Muslims