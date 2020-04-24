Telangana to start plasma therapy on critical COVID-19 patients

Plasma therapy is an experimental procedure where plasma from patients who recovered from COVID-19 are transfused to those who are critical.

Health Minister Eatala Rajender announced on Friday that the Union Health Ministry has approved Telangana’s proposal to start plasma therapy on COVID-19 patients. “We will start doing plasma therapy on patients who are critical,” Eatala said, while addressing the media.

Plasma therapy is an experimental procedure where plasma from patients who recovered from COVID-19 would be transfused to those who are critical.

The Health Minister told the media that during a video conference with the Union Health Minister Dr Harshavardhan earlier in the day, the state has also sought exemption on import duty for the medical equipment bought by Telangana, including Goods and Services Tax (GST) on medical equipment purchased within the country.

Telangana, meanwhile, recorded 13 new COVID-19 cases on Friday taking the overall total to 983. 29 patients who recovered from the disease were discharged as well.

“There were no new deaths,” the Minister announced. The Minister said that the patients' count would have reduced if they had discharged the patients who had completed their incubation period. However, since there are instances where people are showing symptoms of the disease even after 20 days, they are not being discharged, Eatala pointed out.

Stating that Hyderabad, Suryapet, Vikarabad and Gadwal have been recording the most number of cases in the state, the Minister said that strict lockdown measures have been imposed in the red zones. “Nobody is allowed to leave or enter these areas, except for medical professionals,” he said.

Eatala noted that if the present trend continues, there would be a decline of cases in Hyderabad, Suryapet, Vikarabad and Gadwal very soon.

Observing that more than 15 patients who succumbed to the disease had a medical history, the Minister said that soon they will disclose the full details of the patients including how they contracted the disease.

Reacting to the allegations of poor facilities in Gandhi Hospital, which has been solely dedicated for COVID-19 cases, he said that some ‘sadists’ were sharing old photos to tarnish the image of the government. “These acts are demoralizing the medical staff who are working tirelessly,” Eatala said.

The Minister said that the patients have been well taken care of. Earlier in the day, the Minister’s office released several videos of the recovered patients who had appreciated the government for providing them nutritious meals and ensuring a comfortable stay at the hospital.

“Since many patients are asymptomatic, violating the usual health protocol, we provided them with good nutritious food which includes dry fruits, eggs etc. These allegations are unfortunate,” Eatala said.

