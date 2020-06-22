Telangana SSC students can check final scores online, here's how

Earlier, Telangana education department had cancelled the examinations due to the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the state.

The Telangana Directorate of Government Education announced the results for Secondary School Certificate (SSC) students (equivalent to Class 10) on Monday. The results can be accessed from 3 pm today.

Students can log on to www.bse.telangana.gov.in and can check the scores using their previous hall ticket numbers.

Earlier, it was declared by the education department that SSC exams in the Telangana state will remain cancelled due to the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the state. Instead, students will be awarded grades based on the internal assessment conducted in their schools.

Usually, these internal assessments are done only for the 20% of the total marks and rest of the 80% is determined through the board examinations. However, the state is now considering internal assessment alone for the SSC results. The results will be released in the form of grades.

These internal marks were awarded by studentsâ€™ respective schoolteachers during the academic year depending upon their academic performance. All the students were given grades accordingly, said an official note.

Earlier, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has instructed the education department officials that all SSC students should be passed, and accordingly, all the 5,34,903 students have now been promoted based on their internal scores.

Individual pass memos of the students can be collected from the respective school principals. In case of any discrepancies in the marksâ€™ memo, the SSC board can be contacted for rectification.

Recently, the Andhra Pradesh government has also decided to cancel the SSC examinations, which were scheduled to be held from July 10 to 17. In addition to this, even Advanced Supplementary of Intermediate examinations in Andhra were cancelled. All the students who failed in their first and second years will be declared pass, the government has said.

Meanwhile, there has been no clarity in Telangana about Intermediate supplementary exams.

