Telangana: SSC board exam paper leaked for second consecutive day

Police are suspecting that the paper might have come out through an invigilator, who might have carried a mobile phone into exam hall, however, no person has been caught yet.

For the second consecutive day, there has been a leak in question papers of the class 10 final exams in Telangana. This time, it was the Hindi question paper of Secondary School Certificate (SSC), which was allegedly circulated on some WhatsApp groups in Warangal district on Tuesday, April 4. Police are suspecting that the paper might have been leaked by an invigilator, who might have carried a mobile phone into the exam hall. However, no person has been caught yet.

Interacting with the media, Warangal Commissioner of Police, Ranganath said that this cannot be considered as a question paper leak, as it happened after the exam began. “We are still investigating the matter. It was found that the paper started circulating 1 hour after the exam began. We managed to find this from a former journalist, whom we are questioning to find out how he got the paper,” he said.

Meanwhile, some answer sheets of the first paper went missing in Adilabad district's Utnoor town on Monday, April 3. Police registered a case and took up investigation after education department officials lodged a complaint. The answer sheets of the Telugu paper went missing when they were being transported from the post office to the bus stand in an autorickshaw. One of the 11 bundles of the answer sheets was found missing.Additional collector launched an investigation. However, police officials informed him that CCTV cameras on the route from post office to bus stand were not functioning. Footage from CCTV cameras installed in shops was being scanned as part of the investigation.

Answer sheets of nine students are reported to be missing. The education department officials said justice would be done to them. The education department blamed postal staff for the negligence.

The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) board exam began across Telangana. A total of 4,94,620 students are appearing for the exams at 2,652 centres.

With IANS inputs.