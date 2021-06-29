Telangana sorghum farmers seek compensation after losses amid delayed govt procurement

news Farmers

A delay in the announcement of Minimum Support Price (MSP) and crop procurement by the state government has led to massive losses for sorghum (jowar) farmers of Adilabad. Several farmers have alleged that the governmentâ€™s negligence has forced them to sell their crop at rock-bottom prices. Farmers from Adilabad and Nirmal have cultivated sorghum in large amounts, as compared to farmers in other districts.

They claim that MSPs are now favouring middlemen and traders over farmers selling at government procurement centres. On the directions of the government, district farmers have been cultivating sorghum in over 34000 acres, hoping that they could fetch profits through an MSP. However, after getting an estimated yield of 4.5 lakh quintals, the government is now showing reluctance to procure it, they said.

Earlier in June, shortly after a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed by Rythu Swarajya Vedika at Telangana High Court, the Telangana government issued orders for sorghum procurement at the MSP of Rs 2620. However, due to debts and arrival of monsoon, farmers were forced to sell off their crop at Rs 1100-Rs 1400, favouring middlemen and traders, the farmers say.

TNM learnt that several middlemen who bought sorghum at a cheaper price are incurring massive gains, by selling them at government MSP centres meant for farmers. Several farmers with whom TNM spoke with alleged that middlemen/traders are using passbooks/land documents at procurement centres to pose as farmers.

In May, Mallesh from Kannegutta village of Boath mandal took his life after the procurement of his crop was delayed, increasing his debt burden.

Speaking to TNM, Bhimagovinda Raju, a sorghum farmer from the same village, said, "There was no assurance from the government on procurement until the PIL was filed. Debt pressure increased and he took his life as selling at a cheaper price would not cover his investment."

"Now, middlemen and traders who bought the crop at lower price are selling at Rs 2620. Who is this delay helping?" he added.

Raju sold his 35 quintals of sorghum crop for Rs 1250 per quintal as he had lost hope in receiving a remunerative price and in procurement by the government.

Another farmer Ramakrishna said, "They're selling in the name of farmers while we are dying and suffering in losses. Some of us even went to traders asking them to give our crops but why would they give us?"

In Kanegutta village alone, around 50 farmers have sold their sorghum crop to middlemen for between Rs 1100 to Rs 1300, and are now seeking compensation from the government. Each of them incurred a loss ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh, besides costs of cultivation.

Several farmers staged a protest at the Adilabad Collectorate, demanding compensation for their loss while alleging that the government's inaction resulted in it.

Ramchinna Raju, a farmer from Vadoor of Neradigonda in the district who cultivated around 20 quintals of sorghum on his 1.5-acre land, said, "The governements' delayed decision is of no use. 90% of farmers are in debt, and preparing for monsoon crops. They have no option but to sell off their sorghum despite the cheap price. Those who can afford it, or big farmers with less burden, stored their supply until the government announced procurement."

The Rythu Swarajya Vedika (RSV) demanded that the government compensate the deficit between the MSP and the market price the farmers have received.

It has to be noted the Adilabad district has had over 330 farm suicides in the last six years, while the state of Telangana saw over 5500 farmers taking their lives.