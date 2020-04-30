Telangana social welfare institutions push for online learning mode

Besides regular academics, the alumni network is inviting senior students for interactive sessions on career planning.

news Education

Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) and the Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TTWREIS) became the latest addition to the list of educational institutions under the government of Telangana to explore online learning and teaching methods for its students. Around 2.10 lakh students are expected to benefit from this in the wake of a nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus.

With no certainty on when classes can resume, TTWREIS and TSWREIS have asked teachers to use technology like WhatsApp,YouTube, Facebook and Zoom to reach out to the students, most of whom are from remote areas of the state.

"The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has thrown up several challenges to teachers, students, parents and educational administrators across the globe. We have risen to this challenge in an innovative way and embraced online platforms to promote teaching and learning and to bridge the gap created due to the closure of educational institutions," said Dr RS Praveen Kumar, Secretary of the Institutions Society.

According to students WhatsApp, Facebook, YouTube, e-textbooks and SCERT (State Council of Educational Training and Research, Telangana) books and T-SAT television channel are key platforms through which they're learning.

Sahana M, a second year undergraduate student said, "Every other day we will be given some class notes as PDF files or links of the lectures will be sent to us. Based on that, we will submit our assignments mostly on WhatsApp." She also added that though there have been technical issues around Zoom, some classes are being conducted through it, which is keeping her engaged with the class.

Assignments given to school students involve online research materials, painting and videos.

Salutes to our great teachers on a different mission. Everyday they are teaching lessons in T-SAT TV to thousands of poor kids without smartphones in this lockdown. It calls for tons of courage and commitment to move out of homes to perform critical task of saving a generation. pic.twitter.com/TWjOED34go â€” Dr. RS Praveen Kumar Swaero (@RSPraveenSwaero) April 29, 2020

Teachers and subject experts have been roped in to give special lectures for a month on key aspects of different subjects on T-SAT television channel, which will be also available on YouTube.

Besides regular academics, the alumni network is inviting senior students for interactive sessions on career planning and competitive exams through Facebook Live and the societies are also providing online mock tests for students of class 10.

Read:

Meet Aadesh whose Telugu song on plight of migrant workers during lockdown is viral

Telangana COVID-19 testing now is less than national average: What experts say