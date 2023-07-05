Telangana Shivaji statue desecration: Prohibitory orders issued in Gajwel after clashes

Crowds had gathered in response to a bandh called by Hindu groups following the desecration of a Shivaji statue’s base on July 3.

Prohibitory orders barring public gatherings have been issued in Telangana’s Gajwel town of Siddipet district on Tuesday, July 4, following the alleged desecration of the base of a Shivaji statue and the ensuing clash between two groups. The desecration reportedly took place on Monday, July 3, by a Muslim man, and Hindu organisations called for a bandh on Tuesday. The bandh witnessed clashes between Hindu and Muslim groups in Gajwel, with stones being pelted.

Siddipet Commissioner of Police N Shwetha said that no one was injured in the stone-pelting and that arrests were being made over the incident. On Tuesday, videos that showed a large crowd outside a mosque in Gajwel were posted on social media. In response to this video, the Commissioner said that the people were only passing by the mosque. “Prohibitory orders are in place and I have personally spoken to both communities. It is under control, and it was a normal bandh call due to which people who gathered were walking towards the town (centre),” she said.

The Gajwel Assembly constituency is represented by Bharata Rashtra Samithi (BRS) supremo and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR). The clash comes at a time when elections in the state are less than six months away.

As soon as the alleged desecration took place, three First Information Reports (FIR) were registered in the case, and Imran was arrested. According to the FIR, Mohammed Imran, a resident of Sangapur, on Monday, had intentionally insulted Hindu icons with the intent to provoke communal sentiments. A complaint in this regard was lodged by Pitla Kumar and members of the Bhagat Youth Association, and Imran was booked under Sections 294 (performing obscene acts and songs), 294 (b) (singing, reciting or uttering obscene song, ballad or words in a public place), 295 (a) (deliberate intent to outrage religious feelings), and 504 (insulting someone to provoke) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Several videos also emerged on social media showing Imran in a torn shirt, being paraded around the town by a mob. In the second FIR, 40-year-old Mallu Goud, employed as an electrician in Gajwel, lodged a complaint claiming that he was attacked by people related to Imran, while he was on his way back home from the police station after Imran’s arrest. A case was subsequently registered under relevant sections of the IPC.

A few hours later, at 12.30 am on Wednesday, a third complaint was filed by Kashamaina Sandeep, alleging that he was attacked by a mob at Ambedkar Chowrastha. The complainant said that some unidentified Muslim villagers from Sangapur restrained Sandeep, and attacked and assaulted him with a bottle, resulting in injuries to his head. He said that he was rescued by his friends Venu and Manohar. An FIR was then registered under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 143 (unlawful assembly), 307 (attempt to murder) read with Section 149 (offence committed by a member who is part of unlawful assembly) of the IPC.