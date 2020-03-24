Telangana sees six new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 33

There has been no casualty due to COVID-19 in Telangana and no patient had to be put on ventilator, Health Minister Eatala Rajender said.

The number of cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Telangana rose to 33, state Health Minister E Rajender said on Monday.

"The number of people affected by coronavirus so far in this state reached 33," he told reporters in Hyderabad. The number of suspected cases with the government is 97.

There has been no casualty due to COVID-19 in Telangana and no patient had to be put on ventilator, he said. All patients are getting cured, he added.

Observing that one patient has already been discharged from hospital after recovery, Rajender said the discharge of other patients would start in another two to three days.

He said a media bulletin issued earlier on Monday by the state government put the number of cases at 30.

Rajender said it has come to the notice of government that some foreign returnees, who are supposed to be in quarantine at homes, were moving out of them.

"Government would definitely take action against those who did not follow government guidelines. Such persons would be located with the help of cell phone tower locations," he said.

He appealed to the people to complain if any foreign returnees in their apartments, localities or villages did not follow the government guidelines.

The Health Minister appealed to the people to ensure strict compliance with the lockdown directives for effective containment of the virus.

The entire state of Telangana has been put under lockdown till March 31 in a bid to to contain the spread of coronavirus. The decision was taken on Sunday after a high level meeting led by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Rajender on Sunday.

