Telangana on Friday reported 169 new cases of COVID-19, which is the biggest single-day spike in the state. Four deaths were also reported on Friday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 2,425. Telangana has been witnessing a spike in cases for the past three days with the most number of cases being reported from Greater Hyderabad Municipal limits.

The state has witnessed four deaths in the past 24 hours taking the overall deaths in the state to 71. These include: A 53-year-old male suffering from carcinoma of thyroid admitted and treated for 7 days; a 59-year-old male suffering from multiple myeloma, who underwent treatment for 3 days; a 62-year-old male suffering from hemiplegia admitted and treated for 13 days; and a 60-year-old female suffering from hypertension and associated co-morbidities, who was treated for 5 days.

Apart from GHMC limits reporting 82 cases, 14 cases were reported in Ranga Reddy district and two cases each from Medak and Sanga Reddy.

Among the new cases, those deported from other countries back to Telangana reported the highest with 64 while five migrant workers also tested positive. The total cumulative cases among deportees, migrants and foreign returnees were pegged at 417.

The state government in their 9 pm bulletin stated that, "In the past few days, there has been a surge of new cases in the GHMC area. It is once again reiterated that all the non-Pharmacological preventive measures have to be implemented strictly. Vigorous contact tracing, strict quarantine measures (home and government), risk assessment, judiciously assessing the area of containment, strict perimeter control have to be taken up. At this juncture, risk communication plays a major role in behaviour change thereby mitigating the further spread of infection."

Currently, the number of positive cases in the state undergoing treatment at hospitals is pegged at 973 with a total of 1,381 discharged. Around 36 persons were discharged on Friday.